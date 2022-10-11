Sean Hannity Busts Biden, Airs Audio Of President Being A Decent Person

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Even if you haven't personally done illegal drugs, the chances are high that addiction has affected someone you know.

Google tells me that 22 million people suffer from active substance use disorders. Forty-five million people are directly impacted by addiction, and I suspect that that number is higher because drug addicts aren't forthcoming about their disease. After all, it's stigmatized. And people like Fox News's Sean Hannity don't help.

In Hunter Biden's memoir 'Beautiful Things,' he credits his survival to his family's love. He recounted an intervention when his father held him in an embrace, saying: "I don't know what else to do. I'm so scared. Tell me what to do."

Every addict that's overcome addiction has a story, but not all former addicts have the support of their parents. Hunter Biden is a lucky man. And no, I'm not a Hunter Biden stan. I think he's a bit of a douche, but I respect him for overcoming the disease of addiction.

In the 2018 voicemail that Hannity aired, which the tabloid the Daily Mail obtained, Joe Biden can be heard saying: "It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don't know what to do. I don't either."

