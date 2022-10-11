Newmax Host Throws Moronic Tantrum Over Columbus Day Protests

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 15:57 Hits: 1

A Newsmax host took a dive off the deep end of extremism by becoming so angry about any negative portrayal of Columbus, she attacked native Americans and wondered if Biden will proclaim a holiday celebrating the Japanese that bombed Pearl Harbor.

Jingoism at its finest.

"The radicalized Democrats, they hate America and if they can convince everyone to hate the man that discovered the United States then maybe, just maybe, they can also convince you to hate this country too," she said.

This is so ridiculous but it will be celebrated by the fringe right media and the Trump cult.

Talk about being influenced by a TV show. Fox News hosts and many right wing pundits embraced The Sopranos episode that focused on the Columbus Day parade as if it was sacrosanct.

The host was also very upset that President Biden supported Native Americans and said he hoped there would be a holiday for them as well.

"Indigenous people day to acknowledge Native Americans," she snarled. "That makes about as much sense to pay tribute to the poor Japanese people who lost their lives while bombing our men at the attack on Pearl Harbor," she whined.



Columbus isn't even a US citizen since America wasn't formed yet, right?

Christian nationalists usually get bent out of shape over something that's actually American to them.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/newmax-host-have-holiday-japanese-bombed