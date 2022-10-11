‘Abhorrent’: Jamie Lee Curtis Condemns Kanye's Anti-Semitism

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

After Kanye's anti-Semitic tweet over the weekend, actress Jamie Lee Curtis went on the Today show and had a very strong emotional response to it. With tears of hurt and anger welling up in her eyes, Curtis spoke of her tweeted response:

She also called Kanye's stunt as "abhorrent" and mourned that he would say such a thing after all that the Jewish people, including her own grandparents, had been through.

This hit particularly hard for Curtis, who had recently started a project to revitalize the synagogue that her grandparents went to in Hungary, turning it into a community center.

