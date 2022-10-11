MAGA Madison Cawthorn Is Nowhere To Be Found

Articles

All that MAGA talk about their love for this country has been a massive scam. With Donald Trump, it was always Trump first and America last. MAGA Republicans lately are outing themselves.

Madison Cawthorn lost his congressional primary five months ago, and since then, the North Carolina Republican has missed 86 votes, his offices are not staffed, he hasn't shown up for work, and no one can find him.

Since his defeat in May, Cawthorn, who through a spokesman declined to be interviewed, has voted by proxy 86 times in the House, according to congressional records, assigning his votes to fellow Trumpist firebrands such as Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.). He has introduced 11 bills since his primary loss, only one of which — the repeal of the National Firearms Act — has attracted a co-sponsor (Boebert).

The lazy git's website still says that he resides with his wife in North Carolina, even though he announced the couple's decision to divorce 10 months ago.

According to the outlet, Cawthorn hasn't posted a press release since May 12, just before the primary. At the time, he introduced a bill requiring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include abortions when calculating death rates.

