Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 09:09 Hits: 8

Some Los Angeles City Council members are facing increasing pressure to resign after a leaked recording revealed racist and derogatory comments made during a conversation with a local labor leader.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/11/1127959554/after-racist-remarks-nury-martinez-resigns-as-president-of-the-la-city-council