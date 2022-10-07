The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Why Our Model Thinks Democrats Are Unlikely To Hold The House

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

In the race to control the House of Representatives this November, the FiveThirtyEight Deluxe model shows Republicans are favored with around a 70 percent chance of winning control of the chamber. However, the generic-ballot polling average shows Democrats leading. Galen Druke uses the interactive model to show why this disparity exists and which districts are likely to be the battleground for the House.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-our-model-thinks-democrats-are-unlikely-to-hold-the-house/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version