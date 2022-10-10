We’re Looking For A Freelance Audio Editor For Our Politics Podcast

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 18:46 Hits: 0

The next few months are going to be exciting — and busy! — for the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast. We’re seeking a freelance audio editor to work two days a week and help make our Politics podcast sound crisp, clear and well-paced.

Responsibilities:

Edit two hour-long podcasts per week, on Mondays and Thursdays (and some Wednesdays).

Basic Qualifications:

Fluency in audio-editing software, ideally Pro Tools, Audition or Hindenburg.

Proficiency in iZotope, with an ability to make remote guests sound crisp and clear.

Ability to precisely execute content and cosmetic edits.

Preferred Qualifications:

Some experience with political journalism.

The job can be done remotely. If this sounds appealing, please apply! Send a resume and three examples of your audio-editing work to podcasts at fivethirtyeight dot com by Oct. 21. Work examples should ideally include roundtable conversations and/or two-way interviews that you have mixed and edited in full.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/were-looking-for-a-freelance-audio-editor-for-our-politics-podcast/