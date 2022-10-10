Marge Greene, Speaking Freely, Pronounces Free Speech 'Dead'

Articles

QAnon clan mom Marjorie Taylor Greene ranted to RSBN during a rally in the Grand Canyon state that free speech is dead for conservatives.

The irony is lost on her since she's actually speaking freely during an interview and being live-streamed on wingnut media.

"I'm going to be talking about how the First Amendment is dead. They've destroyed free speech. The left has," Greene whined.

Almost crying, the Georgia extremist mewled, "They cancel our voices, they cancel our businesses."

"Whether you're a baker trying to bake cakes in Colorado," she said.

Actually the bakers refused to bake a cake for a gay couple and not the other way around, but whatthef**k, the truth doesn't matter to these clowns anyway.

"They cancel us no matter where we are. What they've done to us on social media and big tech is unbelievable," Greene yammered.

Here's a hint. Stop lying, and spreading conspiracy theories about COVID, vaccines, the 2020 election, the Georgia guidestones, teachers, school board members, etc.

That would be a start.

