GOP Gov Lamely Defends Endorsement Of Election-Denying Bonkers Candidate

Now-governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin is credited with admitting that Joe Biden is our President and that the election was fair. Yes, I know the bar is low, but this is today's Republican party. The truth of the matter is, though, that it took Youngkin a while to admit to the truth, but he got there, so we'll give the Republican governor that.

That was then, and this is now, so Youngkin on Sunday defended his decision to endorse election-denier Kari Lake for governor of Arizona and to campaign with her later this month, HuffPost reports.

On CNN's "State of the Union," Youngkin said that the Republican Party needs to move forward ― seemingly appearing to suggest that his party should spend less time dwelling on former President Donald Trump's blatantly false claims that the election was rigged.

Via HuffPost:

When CNN's Jake Tapper pressed Youngkin about how extreme Lake's views are ― especially since Youngkin himself has accepted the legitimacy of Joe Biden's win in 2020 ― the Virginia governor said we should make sure to "understand there is distrust in the election process," without making specific references to Lake's baseless claims. read more

