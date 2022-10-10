Candace Owens Defends Kanye's Anti-Semitic Tweets

Articles

While riffing on a Daily Wire program, Candace Owens opined that if you're an honest person then you must admit Kanye's offensive tweet wasn't anti-Semitic.

What is it with Candace Owens, and her fixation on Hitler, nationalism, and Jewish people?

"Now, if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust. That's if you're an honest person, you will admit that. Right?" she said. (Editor: He very clearly said he was going to "Death con 3" against Jews)

"It's like you cannot even say the word Jewish without people getting upset. In the same way that you're not allowed to say Black anymore," she said a short time later.

Candace Owens seems to believe that a person can't be anti-Semitic if they don't call for the systematic murder and total extinction of all Jewish people in gas chambers.

That's not how anti-Semitism works. This Twitter thread explains it very well.

