Howie Kurtz Whines About Media Coverage Of Dr. Oz

Fox News media critic Howie Kurtz attacked Beltway media coverage of Trump-backed extremist candidates while ignoring his network's pandering for the GOP while attacking the Democrats running against them.

On Media Buzz, Kurtz opened up his Sunday program by defending Trump-endorsed candidates like Mehmet Oz, who are floundering.

"The media coverage for the battle of the Senate --has largely focused on whether ultra-conservative (semi-fascist?) nominees backed by Donald Trump can possibly win," Kurtz said.

(Trump-backed candidates include election deniers, vaccine conspiracy theorists, COVID deniers, voter fraud wackos, etc...)

"Many in the press are dismissing these candidates as extreme, though polls show some of the races are tight," he said.

What these polls are telling us is that conservative tribalism is the makeup of the MAGA cult. MAGA doesn't care what their candidates do as long as they support the seditious former guy and are Christian nationalists. They do not care whether these candidates are too extreme to hold office.

"The crucial question is, what exactly is fair game?" Howie asked.

Howard Kurtz had the nerve actually to ask that question when his network is straight-out GOP propaganda.

Just point your fingers in the direction of his Fox News logo below your screen.

"Fair game' is only applicable to the center-left and unbiased journalists, right Howie?

Kurtz was particularly upset about the coverage of carpetbagger Mehmet Oz.

