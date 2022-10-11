Tim Ryan Just Took J.D. Vance To The Woodshed, And It Was Glorious

Articles

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan came out swinging in the Ohio Senate debate and didn't give up on Republican J.D. Vance, who was just left standing by his podium without much to counter Ryan with. On every single topic, Ryan buried Vance.

Ryan hit Vance for investing in China and called him out for his disgusting toxic stand on reproductive rights. I'm not too old to remember when good old J.D. said that rape was "inconvenient." Tell me about it, Mr. Man.

Ryan wasn't finished spanking his Republican opponent in front of the world. He smacked Vance, who founded "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election. Vance reportedly promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction that he had spoken about in his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

The Associated Pressreported in August:

But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and its foundation in May, shortly after clinching the state's Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, according to state records reviewed by The Associated Press. An AP review found that the charity's most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio's Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her, and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. read more

