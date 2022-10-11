Kacey Musgraves Calls Out 'Buzz Killer' Ted Cruz

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

The open disdain with which country superstar Kacey Musgraves holds Ted Cruz is just a joy to behold. She's shown her complete contempt for Cruz on numerous occasions, often referring to him as "Cancun Cruz". Headlining at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on the weekend, she took a moment to improvise.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.

"'Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth—Ted Cruz," Musgraves, a Golden, Texas native, told the audience as she sang the disco-pop track from her album "Golden Hour." In clips fans shared on social media, the crowd is heard cheering in response. "I said what I said," Musgraves reiterated.

Musgraves' fans swiftly took to social media to applaud the moment. "You can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz," one fan wrote on Twitter.

