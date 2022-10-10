The Pivotal Congressional Race-- Meet Annette Taddeo

Articles

Monday, 10 October 2022

Florida’s 27th congressional district (Miami) has a slight Democratic lean— D+1. An uninspiring garden variety Democrat lost the seat— 51.4% to 48.6%— to a flashy Republican, María Elvira Salazar, in 2020, even as Biden beat Trump 51.3% to 48.1%. The state Senator from the area, Annette Taddeo, is exactly the right Democrat to reclaim the seat.

She has focused her campaign on defending freedom. María Elvira loves talking about freedom in other countries— Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela— but utterly fails to defend our own fundamental freedoms here at home. Miami needs a Representative in Congress who won’t sacrifice its people for narrow partisan gain. In her first term alone she’s shown just how comfortable she is with the extremists in her party. That has a lot to do with why former Florida Republican Party chairman Al Cárdenas endorsed Taddeo 3 days ago.

Watch this video to get a better grasp on who Annette is and why she’s running for Congress.

