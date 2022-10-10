The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Pivotal Congressional Race-- Meet Annette Taddeo

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

The Pivotal Congressional Race-- Meet Annette Taddeo

Florida’s 27th congressional district (Miami) has a slight Democratic lean— D+1. An uninspiring garden variety Democrat lost the seat— 51.4% to 48.6%— to a flashy Republican, María Elvira Salazar, in 2020, even as Biden beat Trump 51.3% to 48.1%. The state Senator from the area, Annette Taddeo, is exactly the right Democrat to reclaim the seat.

She has focused her campaign on defending freedom. María Elvira loves talking about freedom in other countries— Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela— but utterly fails to defend our own fundamental freedoms here at home. Miami needs a Representative in Congress who won’t sacrifice its people for narrow partisan gain. In her first term alone she’s shown just how comfortable she is with the extremists in her party. That has a lot to do with why former Florida Republican Party chairman Al Cárdenas endorsed Taddeo 3 days ago. 

Watch this video to get a better grasp on who Annette is and why she’s running for Congress.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pivotal-congressional-race-meet-annette

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version