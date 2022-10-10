BBC Host Grills Maggie Haberman: 'Were You Putting Profits Before Principles?'

Articles

BBC Radio host Zeinab Badawi confronted New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman about whether she had put "profits before principles" by withholding information for her new book.

During an interview on Sunday, Badawi questioned Haberman about why she had not reported information about former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 attacks in "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America." According to the book, Trump said that he would refuse to leave the White House.

"This was new information, wasn't it?" Badawi noted. "And we have ongoing investigations. The U.S. House of Representatives [and] Justice Department investigations into his refusal to cede power after the election. Why did you not make this revelation available sooner?"

"When I learn of information and it's confirmed and reportable, my goal is always to get it into publication as quickly as possible," Haberman said. "I wanted to paint a fuller picture and it's a process of going back and revisiting scenes and interviewing sources and that often reveals new information."

Badawi pressed Haberman on the subject.

"But you have received criticisms for not making this information available," the BBC host pointed out, "before the publication of your book."

"I mean, were you putting profits before principles?" Badawi wondered.

