Lindsey Graham To Cops: Why Didn't You Shoot Capitol Attackers?

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Lindsey Graham told police officers who responded to the Capitol attack that they should have "shot rioters in the head,” according to a new book by former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone. Via Politico:
“You guys should have shot them all in the head,” Fanone recalled Graham telling the group of officers during a May 2021 meeting. Fanone, now a CNN contributor, had been describing his battle with pro-Trump rioters in a Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6.
“We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them," he recounted Graham saying. "I don’t understand why that didn’t happen.”
The response: Fanone said he told Graham he appreciated the enthusiasm but noted the officers had rules governing the use of deadly force. The group had been going office-to-office asking Republican senators to support a bipartisan Jan. 6 investigative commission. Republican senators ultimately filibustered the bill that would have established that independent panel.
Lindsey, who was once famously described as a "pilot fish" who sought status and protection by attaching himself to bigger fish, has since reverted to form.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/lindsey-graham-cops-why-didnt-you-shoot