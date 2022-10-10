Lindsey Graham To Cops: Why Didn't You Shoot Capitol Attackers?

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 12:34 Hits: 2

Lindsey Graham told police officers who responded to the Capitol attack that they should have "shot rioters in the head,” according to a new book by former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone. Via Politico:

“You guys should have shot them all in the head,” Fanone recalled Graham telling the group of officers during a May 2021 meeting. Fanone, now a CNN contributor, had been describing his battle with pro-Trump rioters in a Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6.

“We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them," he recounted Graham saying. "I don’t understand why that didn’t happen.”

The response: Fanone said he told Graham he appreciated the enthusiasm but noted the officers had rules governing the use of deadly force. The group had been going office-to-office asking Republican senators to support a bipartisan Jan. 6 investigative commission. Republican senators ultimately filibustered the bill that would have established that independent panel.