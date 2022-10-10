The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ad For Scalise Opponent Shows Her In Labor To Make A Point

Ali Velshi was fascinated with this ad, pointing out that political ads have become a commonplace fixture on our screens, and they’re often generic and formulaic introductions of a candidate.

"But last week, a new ad from a Democratic newcomer in Louisiana, caught people’s attention with its frank intimacy. In the ad, Katie Darling directly addresses Louisiana’s draconian abortion ban and the state’s lack of support for poor pregnant people, all while showing footage of herself going through labor earlier this summer," he said.

“I really wanted to share my story of what it’s like to be a pregnant person in Louisiana during the summer of 2022,” she told Ali Velshi.

"I wanted to share that as the person in the hospital bed, I should be the one making decisions about my medical care, not somebody in D.C., or in Baton Rogue. Sharing that kind of intimate moment I think helps communicate how private that is and how legislators should not be in that room with me."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/ad-scalise-opponent-shows-her-labor-make

