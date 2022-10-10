What Does Medicare Advantage Fraud Have To Do With Dr. Oz?

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 13:55 Hits: 2

The New York Times had a blockbuster piece this weekend about massive Medicare Advantage fraud that everyone should read. (If you don't have a subscription, Common Dreams covers it here.)

The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn’t seen in weeks. Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne, or a bonus in their paycheck.

Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker. And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old medical records for more illnesses — and when they couldn’t find enough, sent them back to try again.

Each of the strategies — which were described by the Justice Department in lawsuits against the companies — led to diagnoses of serious diseases that might have never existed. But the diagnoses had a lucrative side effect: They let the insurers collect more money from the federal government’s Medicare Advantage program.

