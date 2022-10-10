Jesse Watters Laments The Days Of Straitjackets And Asylums For The Homeless

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022

Fox News host Jesse Watters told a columnist he longed for the days when homeless people were locked up in insane asylums, drugged up and restrained in straitjackets.

The city of Denver is running a pilot program led by the Denver Basic Income Project to provide monthly cash assistance to more than 140 women, transgender and gender non-confirming individuals, and families in shelters.

The program will be evaluated by University of Denver’s Center for Housing and Homelessness Research using a randomized control trial. Several measures will be monitored over the course of the program, such as housing outcomes, utilization of shelter and other homeless services, improvements in psychological health and substance use, and other domains of wellbeing for those who opt into the evaluation. read more

