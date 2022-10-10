NH Senate Candidate: Abortion Decisions Belong To Gentlemen In The State Legislature

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 15:37 Hits: 2

More vileness from right-wing radical/New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc. He is right in one respect though. This Supreme Court, also run by right-wing radicals, thinks that men have dominion over women and their bodies.

Source: Mother Jones

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc told supporters last week that abortion decisions “belong” to “gentlemen” in the state legislature.

At a Wednesday night town hall in Auburn, Bolduc said, “It belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators representing you. That is the best way I think, as a man, that women get the best voice. At the state level, not at the federal level. It’s really Senator Hassan that doesn’t understand this.” He added that Sen. Maggie Hassan, the state’s incumbent Democratic senator, “needs to get on board with the Supreme Court decision” to overturn Roe v. Wade.