Trump's Delusions About North Korea May Incriminate Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 15:56 Hits: 0

Trump told Real America's Voice over the weekend that if it wasn't for him, the US would've been involved in a nuclear with... drum roll please... North Korea. He seems to have some information about North Korea's nuclear capabilities that the rest of us do not.

Trump renewed his love affair with the North Korean dictator, saying "I have a very good relationship with them."

We know, we know.

Speaking in his Trumpanzee English dialect he continued.

"That was going to be a nuclear war. That would've happened if I didn't go in then, I'm telling you if Obama had another year, a lot less than that, you would have ended up in a nuclear war with them and I got along with them great," he bragged.

North Korea does not possess nuclear weapons of any kind, according to publicly available intelligence. Perhaps we now know whose Top Secret nuclear weapon information he stole now?

Trump says the US would’ve had a nuclear war with N. Korea if Obama remained in office another year: “If Obama had been in another year .. you would’ve had a nuclear war with them, and I got along with them great.” pic.twitter.com/S1QeGam4EX read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/trump-insists-north-korea-has-nukes