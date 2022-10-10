Stand-Up Comedian Applauded For Perfect Response To Unruly Trump Fan

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 16:16 Hits: 0

Heckling is part of comedy. Having dangerous projectiles thrown at your head is not. Ariel Edwards reacted in impeccable fashion after the full can of beer was thrown at her, presumably by the date of the female audience member she was sparring with, as the pair fled the comedy club as soon as it was thrown. Apparently, police are looking into the incident.

Source: news.com.au

A comedian who had a full can of beer thrown at her by a rowdy audience member has been applauded for her impeccable response to the unruly heckler.

Ariel Elias was midway through her set at a New Jersey comedy club, in the US, Saturday evening (local time) when her show took a scary turn.

During a Q&A segment of her act, a female audience member asked Elias if she voted for Donald Trump, to which she responded, “what do you think?”

“Here's a question for you. Why would you ask me that knowing I’m the only Jew in the room?” the comedian shot back, adding, “are you trying to get me killed?”

When the heckler continued to press Elias on who she voted for, the comedian delivered her a scathing burn.

“I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump,” she said before the crowd broke into applause.

