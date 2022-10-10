TPUSA Contributor Launches Into A Rant Full Of Racist Lies On Newsmax

Articles

Category: World Politics
Monday, 10 October 2022

The Great Replacement theory, that's not an actual thing that's happening, is a favorite talking point with racist conservatives. White supremacists use that dangerous conspiracy theory to attack immigrants to gin up their fire-breathing lint-licking base.

An individual cannot espouse this baseless conspiracy theory and not be a racist. It's that simple. People like Fox News's Tucker Carlson, for example. And Turning Point USA (TPUSA) contributor Drew Hernandez, who appeared on Newsmax to echo this same language, a theory that is, by the way, packed with lies.

While talking about our "open borders," which aren't actually open, Hernandez said, "They want to replace the American people with millions of desperate people that can't even speak English."

He said the "federal government" has legalized "human smuggling." If he thinks that, he should hear about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's recent human smuggling adventures. It would blow his mind.

That rhetoric isn't anything new with conservatives. They've been racist pricks for years. Hernandez sounds like the "Jews will not replace us" Tiki Torch crowd.

In 2015, brainiac Sarah Palin told CNN that immigrants coming to the US should "speak American."

There is no language called "American," you silly woman. As for Hernandez, he's just echoing Tucker Carlson's dangerous rhetoric, and the Fox News host echoes former President Donald Trump's insane rhetoric. It's like they're all the same person, and yet, they call us sheep.

