Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 08:40 Hits: 3

You can learn a lot about how candidates and their backers think they can win an election by looking at how they spend ad money. Two themes are emerging: crime and abortion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/10/1127795028/with-midterms-weeks-away-candidates-and-their-backers-are-spending-more-ad-dolla