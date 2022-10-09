Cruz Calls Questions About His Election Denying ‘A Joke’

Articles

It speaks volumes that a U.S. senator would make claims that the last presidential election was stolen and then dismiss a question about his beliefs as “a joke.” But that’s where Cruz and his MAGA cronies are these days.

While Cruz was campaigning in Arizona for fellow election deniers Blake Masters, a U.S. Senate candidate, and Kari Lake, running for governor, he was approached by Tim Miller, for Showtime’s The Circus.

Miller asked Cruz if he still disputes Arizona's 2020 presidential election results given that audits, the Republican governor, the Republican senate president and the Republican speaker of the house have all said the election was fair.

“Do you disagree with [Gov.] Ducey and agree with Blake Masters and Kari Lake?” Miller asked.

A smarmy smile appeared on Cruz’s face. Instead of answering the question, he attacked Miller. “There’s a reason the media’s a joke,” Cruz said. “Because questions like that – please, let’s have one Republican fight with another Republican.”

As if denying a presidential election is “just politics.”

