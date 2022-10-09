GOPer Says His Colleague Should Be 'More Polite' During Racist Rants

Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Rep. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala) unleashed a jaw-dropping racist rant during the Trump rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday. He didn't even try to hold back.

And let's face it, Trump gave his supporters permission to be the worst people imaginable that polite society has rejected for years. He sure did. They elected an admitted pussy grabber, so they think that means they can be truly awful people, too. Case in point: Tommy Tuberville. Another case in point: Rep. Don Bacon's feeble reaction to Tuberville's racist rant.

On Meet The Press, Kristen Welker asked Bacon, "Are those comments appropriate for a sitting U.S. senator, Congressman?"

That's a really easy question to answer, right? Apparently not.

"Well, I wouldn't say it the same way, but there is a problem in our country with crime," Bacon said. "Major cities have seen a 40 to 50% increase in violent crime. And the primary reason, in my view, is we have these far-left prosecutors, county attorneys, and mayors who are releasing violent criminals back on the street."

"Congressman, there is a different way to say that. I mean, most people heard those..." Welker said.

Bacon interrupted her to say, "I would be more polite."

Welker said, "A lot of people heard those comments as being racist."

"Yeah, that's not the way I present things," Bacon said. "But we've got to be honest that we have a crime problem in our country."

