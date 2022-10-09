Chris Murphy Shuts Down Jake Tapper's Right Wing Talking Points

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 19:17 Hits: 4

Sen. Chris Murphy did a good job hitting back against Jake Tapper's attempts to blame President Biden for Putin's war in Ukraine and whether he was "played" by the Saudis. While discussing Biden's remarks that "Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons amounted to the most serious “prospect of Armageddon” in 60 years," here's Tapper's right wing framing on the issue to Murphy:

TAPPER: Somebody I know who has ties to the Ukrainian government expressed concern to me that President Biden might be playing into Putin's hands by escalating the rhetoric. Perhaps those European allies who are already a little wobbly when it comes to standing up against Putin, might to wobblier and think, God, if we keep going down this path, we're going to have a nuclear war.

Murphy responded by placing the blame for any escalation squarely where it belongs... in Putin's lap.

MURPHY: Well, this war can end if Vladimir Putin decides to get his troops and personnel out of Ukraine. He made a decision to invade a sovereign neighboring country, and the blood today and tomorrow is on his hands. Now, I think the president has made the right call to be very clear with Putin about what we're going to do and what we're not going to do. We're not putting U.S. troops in Ukraine. We have been careful about transferring weapons to Ukraine that they could use to make attacks inside Russia. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/chris-murphy-shuts-down-tappers-right-wing