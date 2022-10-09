Kanye West's Antisemitism Gets Him Restricted From Instagram And Twitter

Articles

On Friday, Meta (which is still Facebook, but I guess they thought a name change would make us forget how f*cked up they are) restricted Kanye West's account. West posted on Twitter for the first time in a couple of years. Of course, Elon Musk welcomed West back without mentioning that his account was restricted for posting a threat against Jewish People.

West's tweet in question was posted shortly before midnight, so he confirmed that he's a late-night, Jew-hating, garbage person. Thanks, but we kind of knew that already.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote.

Then he left this tweet, obviously unaware of what the word consequences means.

Who you think created cancel culture? read more

