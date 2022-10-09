Finnish PM Gives Simple Solution To Biden's Putin Question

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 20:56 Hits: 4

It's pretty clear at this point that worrying about Putin's exit strategy for his war in Ukraine is just a fool's errand. And that idea was made crystal clear by Sanna Marin's terse reply to the Putin question, a reply viewed more than ten million times on Twitter alone.

Source: The Independent

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been celebrated on social media following her very simple solution to President Joe Biden’s concerns about a possible “off-ramp” for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Mr Biden was speaking to Democratic Senate donors, arguing that for the “first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of nuclear weapons if in fact, things continue down the path they are going”.

“I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp?” he added, according to the New York Post. “Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

In a discussion with reporters on Friday at the EU summit in Prague, Ms Marin was asked about Biden’s remarks and said: “The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict. The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine”.”

