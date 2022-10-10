The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Open Thread: Take Me Out To The Ball Game!

The Chicago Cubs put together a drone tour of the iconic Wrigley Field that is amazing. It allows you to see the ballpark like never before while still stirring up some nostalgia. And some of the timing of events is jaw-dropping:

