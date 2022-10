Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 11:50 Hits: 4

OPEC Plus countries dealt a blow to the Biden Administration's hopes of keeping gas prices down, with just a few weeks to go before the midterm election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/09/1127728124/politics-chat-opec-deals-blow-to-bidens-hopes-of-keeping-inflation-down-before-m