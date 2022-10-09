Another Pro-Trump Rally In Washington D.C. Is A Massive Flop

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Another pro-Trump rally was a bust. Just a couple of weeks ago, only a couple of dozen red hats showed up to rally for the January 6 "Truth" demonstration in Washington, D.C. Welp, it happened again.

The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reports that the latest pro-Trump rally that was billed as the 'Stop the Tyrants & Unite for Freedom' event drew only 27 people, including two paid security personnel.

Via The Daily Beast:

Even with frequent Steve Bannon podcast guest Matt Braynard in attendance, a mere 27 individuals–including two hired private security guards–showed up. Braynard, a leading January 6 advocate and director of the right-wing organization "Look Ahead America," took to the miniature stage and almost immediately cried foul over five liberal activists who had shown up to protest the event.

Hilariously and unsurprisingly, event organizer John Paul Moran blamed "paid agitators" and members of Antifa for the embarrassingly small crowd.

"I want you to recognize something," Braynard said. "They are trying to interrupt. That's why they're blowing the whistle. To make it hard to hear us!"

