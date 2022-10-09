Report: Trump Pitched Trading Stolen Classified Documents For Russiagate Files

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Who's surprised that it appears Trump basically was hoping to be able to blackmail the National Archives into giving him documents that would have supposedly shown that he did not conspire with the Russians to help his 2016 presidential campaign?

Here's more via Insider:

Trump floated the idea of trading Mar-a-Lago boxes for documents on the Russia probe, per The NYT.

Aides to Trump did not pitch his proposal to the National Archives, knowing it would be rejected.

Trump repeatedly delayed the agency's calls for him to turn over the boxes, per the newspaper. Former President Donald Trump late last year floated the idea of swapping the files that he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in exchange for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. read more

