Fox News Grills Stacey Abrams On Kanye West's Abortion Beliefs

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams (D) to respond to Kanye West's opposition to abortion for Black Americans.

"Kanye West or Ye, talking to our Tucker Carlson this week, had this to say," Bream said before playing a clip of West saying that he was concerned about "Black babies" being aborted.

Bream noted that "about 38% of abortions were obtained in the U.S. by Black women."

"Just 13.6% of our population is Black," she added. "Do you share Ye's concern that Black Americans are disproportionally impacted like he says by abortion?"

"I share the concern of women across the state of Georgia," Abrams replied, "that they are being denied access to medical care, that in the state of Georgia, Black women are most likely to die of maternal mortality issues because they are denied access to health care under this governor."

