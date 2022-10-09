Look At This Fool Bragging About The Crowd Size On Jan. 6

Articles

During Donald Trump's rally in Minden, Nevada, the former President blasted the media on Saturday night, pointing to them in the back. That's not unusual for the bloviating ex-president, but the only networks that cover him now are Trump-friendly, like OAN, Right Side Broadcasting, and Newsmax.

"These corrupt people," he said, referring to the media, "will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They're corrupt."

And then he went there, bragging about the crowd size on Jan. 6.

"You know the biggest crowd I've ever seen? Jan. 6," Trump said.

"And you never hear that. It was the biggest," he boasted. "And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election."

"It was the biggest crowd, and you never hear that, and you see very few pictures of it... that was the biggest crowd, I believe, I've ever spoken to," he insisted.

That didn't go down well with people that aren't insane. Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, facing a challenge from Trump-backed Adam Laxalt, pounced on his remarks on Twitter.

