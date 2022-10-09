J6 Organizer Ali Alexander: I’ll Train Millions For ‘Violent Christian Crusade’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 15:43 Hits: 0

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander plans to lead a violent, fascist Christian theocracy around the world.

Alexander is a twice-convicted felon, under the less MAGA-friendly name of “Ali Abdul Razaq Akbar,” with a history of promoting civil war and bizarre promises, such as creating a new MAGA “megacity” with a new MAGA language.

He also has some big-name, right-wing pals. Alexander has been questioned by, and possibly cooperated with, both the January 6th Committee and the DOJ for his role in the January 6 insurrection.

According to Right Wing Watch, which caught his podcast last week, Alexander feels empowered these days by the likelihood that Elon Musk will purchase Twitter and by Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/j6-organizer-ali-alexander-i-ll-train