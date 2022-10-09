Tommy Tuberville Says The Quiet Part Out Loud At Nevada Trump Rally

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 15:48 Hits: 0

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala), who is right up there with Marsha Blackburn in a contest for dumbest member of the United States Senate, said the quiet part out loud during a Trump rally in Minden, Nevada this Saturday. These guys quit trying to be subtle a long time ago:

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday said Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.”

Tuberville, R-Ala., made the comments while at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Nevada.

“They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that,” Tuberville said as the crowd cheered behind him. “Bullshit!” he added. [...]

During the rally, Tuberville also said the U.S. cannot afford food stamps and “people need to go back to work.”