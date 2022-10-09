Jim Jordan Dodges Maria Bartiromo As She Urges To Impeach Merrick Garland

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 16:33 Hits: 2

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) refused to tell Fox News host Maria Bartiromo if he supports impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland.

During an interview with Jordan on Sunday, Bartiromo pushed a report from the Federalist calling for Garland's impeachment if Republicans take control of Congress.

"The first thing that Republicans should do when they take back Congress is impeach Merrick Garland," Bartiromo said, reading from the Federalist report. "What are your plans for Merrick Garland?"

"Well, you, you — they're right that we have to look real closely at the Justice Department," Jordan replied. "And I think we may have to do some major changes. There may need to be structural changes at the FBI. I mean, you may need — the Washington field office has way too much power. You may need to disperse power around."

Jordan complained that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been unfairly prosecuted for lying to federal agents.

"Because we know they went to set up Michael Flynn back in the early days of the Trump administration," he insisted. "So, maybe we need to deal with their funding."

Jordan argued that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) should not be reauthorized because it was used to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/jim-jordan-dodges-maria-bartiromo-she-0