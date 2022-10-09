Fox News Doctor Goes Off Script, Gives Biden Props

Articles

Dr. Russel Kamer, co-founder of Partners In Safety slapped back Laura Ingraham's attempts at vilifying President Biden for pardoning people just for smoking a little weed.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham ran a long segment trying to claim marijuana use is just as bad as opioid addiction in an effort to attack President Biden's pardoning thousands for simple marijuana possession.

Ingraham used an article from Bloomberg in 2021 making the case that weed is almost as addictive as opioids, which is ludicrous on one hand since there is no physical addiction to marijuana.

Seditious creep Matt Schlapp complained that Biden was doing this to win support for the midterms.

“Doctor, this is only going to get worse,” Ingraham said as she introduced Dr. Kamer. “You can kind of see this train coming down the track. Your reaction tonight?”

Dr. Kamer is an expert at drug testing and marijuana research but he didn't follow the usual Fox News formula.

"Yes, well, it definitely is getting worse with the lax attitude towards all drugs in general," he said which Ingraham approved of.

