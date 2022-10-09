Traitor Ron Johnson Betrayed By His Own Treason

Articles

On Friday night, there was a debate between Senator Ron Johnson and his Democratic opponent, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. For the most part, Barnes repeatedly kept putting RoJo in his place and using him as a mop to clean up the studio. But on occasion, RoJo did the dirty work himself and just imploded with out Barnes doing much of anything.

One such occurrence happened when the question about the electoral college reform bill came up. Both candidates said yes, but not before RoJo went on a bizarre tangent about the BLM protests. But then there was a follow up question which caused RoJo's little peabrain to explode:

Reporter:: Yes, last month I had a chance to interview former Vice President Mike Pence when he was visiting Wausau. When referring to his actions on January 6, when he resisted pressure from former President Trump to overturn the election and refused to accepts the slates of fake electors including some that were offered to him by Senator Johnson's office, he said he acted out of respect for the US Constitution. We'd like for you both to go on the record, did the former Vice President do the right thing? Senator Johnson, you can go first. You have one minute. read more

