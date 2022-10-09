The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LNMC With Loretta Lynn

My kids’ great grandmother Lorene Allen was Loretta Lynn’s right hand woman and co-wrote tonight’s selection along with a slew of the country legend’s other songs. There were a few times when I would stop by the house and Loretta would be there. She was always up to tell me stories, such as the time Levon Helm came to see her play at the Ryman and ‘vomicked’ backstage. I found her to be as sweet as can be and of course relished every moment. She was a force and there will never be another like her.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/lnmc-loretta-lynn

