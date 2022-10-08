Walker Reportedly Urged Ex-Girlfriend To Have Second Abortion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022

You wouldn't think that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's abortion scandal could get any worse, but it did. At first, team Walker wanted to know the woman's identity, who says that the Georgia Republican paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. So, then it was reported that the woman was also the mother of one of his children.

It's mentally exhausting keeping up with this guy but stay here with me for a sec. The New York Times now reports that Walker's ex-girlfriend says that he wanted her to terminate another pregnancy in 2011. However, she chose to have their son instead.

Via the NYT:

In a series of interviews, the woman said Mr. Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son's life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts. The woman disclosed the new details about her relationship with Mr. Walker, who has anchored his campaign on an appeal to social conservatives as an unwavering opponent of abortion even in cases of rape and incest after the former football star publicly denied that he knew her. He called her "some alleged woman" in a radio interview on Thursday. The Times is withholding the name of the woman, who insisted on anonymity to protect her son. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/busted-again-walker-reportedly-urged-ex