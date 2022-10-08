GA Lt Gov Blasts Trump For Herschel Walker Debacle

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has already been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and he is forgoing running for re-election in favor of a “GOP 2.0” movement that looks to move the party past TFG. Still, it’s unusual for any Republican with obvious political ambitions to come out so forcefully against his party and its nominee so close to an election.

On the other hand, it’s unusual for any political party to nominate a candidate as spectacularlyawful and unqualified as Walker.

Thursday, Duncan both wrote an opinion piece for CNN.com and appeared on that network’s Anderson Cooper 360 show.

For CNN.com, Duncan wrote that Walker won his Senate primary only because of his 40-year old football performance and his friendship with Donald Trump, “neither of which are guaranteed tickets to victory anymore.” The Republican party “should not have found its chance of regaining a Senate majority hanging on an untested and unproven first-time candidate,” he said.

On Anderson Cooper, Duncan was more scathing:

