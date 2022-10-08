Jim Jordan Grovels To Steve Bannon

Articles

Rep Jim Jordan came crawling with his hat in hand on Bannon's Real America's Voice podcast after he was blasted for voting against the anti-trust Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act Bill last week that passed the House 242-184.

Rep. Jordan, like most Republicans, has been targeting Big Tech because they are trying to curtail the amount of lies and conspiracy theories propagated by the MAGA cult.

But when it came to vote against them, Rep. Jordan declined.

"That bill was going to give $140 million a year to the DOJ. The same Department of Justice who's come after you, the same Department of Justice that raided the home of Trump, the same Department of Justice that took Scott Perry's cell phone," he listed.

"I thought the last thing we needed to do was to give them more money that they can use to further harass conservatives," Jordan said.

"But we do know need to go after Big Tech in a big way," Jordan exclaimed.

Citing X amount of funds for some use that they can object to is their way to then vote against the interests of the working class.

Since MAGA is upset at the DOJ for doing their job against Trump, Jordan is hoping the sewage sludge coming out of his mouth will convince them he's on their side.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/jim-jordan-grovels-steve-bannon