Red October: Phillies Make Crazy 6-Run Comeback In 9th Inning

It's Red October, my favorite/most hated time of year!

First of all, I can't stand Alex Rodriquez, who was doing color commentary with Michael Kay during the first game of the Phillies-Cardinals wild card series.

And obviously I don't enjoy it when the guys in the announcers booth treat the Phillies as a mere minor impediment on the path to the impending Cardinals coronation. So it was with some glee that I watched them rendered speechless by the Phillies comeback at the top of the 9th inning.

It started as a tense pitching duel between the Phillies's Zach Wheeler and the excellent Cardinals bullpen. No runs scored, 8th inning. As David Murphy of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote:

