Ukraine Celebrates Explosion On Crimean Bridge

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 14:53 Hits: 1

A major blow for Russia, as Ukraine takes out their only direct link to Crimea, the massive Kerch bridge. Russia will have to repair it immediately or face the difficult and slow challenge of sending supplies and reinforcements by ferry.

Ukraine celebrated because the bridge a constant symbol of Russian imperialism in the area since it opened in 2018.

The Russian version of how it happened is bullshit, and physically impossible. However Ukraine managed to pull it off, it's a major setup for Russia's chances and as big a cause for celebration for Ukraine since they sank the Moskva ship. Not the best birthday president ever for Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 70th yesterday.

Source: CNN

In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion has severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland, paralyzing a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine. The blast early Saturday caused parts of the Kerch Strait road and rail bridge – opened by Putin himself in 2018 – to collapse, images and video from the scene showed. At least three people were killed in the explosion, Russian officials said, citing preliminary information. read more

