The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Trolls 'Socialist Republicans' Like Rand Paul

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Biden Trolls 'Socialist Republicans' Like Rand Paul

President Biden called out the Republicans in Congress for voting against the Infrastructure bill legislation, claiming it's socialism, and then begging for money from the bill for their constituents.

The President spoke at the Volvo facility in Hagerstown, MD today to explain the differences between the Republican party, that offers nothing but attacks, and the Democratic party that has been passing legislation to help all of America while creating jobs at a record pace with
very low unemployment.

The president warned Americans that if the GOP regains power in Congress, Republicans would target Social Security, Medicare and veterans' benefits for the chopping block.

Biden then turned to the hypocrisy that is MAGA.

"A report that came out on CNN that says 'Republicans call Biden infrastructure program Socialist' and then they ask for the money," Biden said.

"It goes through all of the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans who call it socialism and how they are asking," he said.

Biden then name checked several Republicans like Paul Gosar.

"He's written three separate letters to the administration asking for projects in his district. He says it enhanced the quality of life, boost the economy --voted against it and says it's all socialism," Biden mocked.

"Go down the list. Kentucky Andy Barr, 'the biggest socialist agenda,' three different projects he wants citing the importance of safety and growth in his district."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/biden-trolls-socialist-republicans-rand

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version