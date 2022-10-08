Biden Trolls 'Socialist Republicans' Like Rand Paul

Articles

President Biden called out the Republicans in Congress for voting against the Infrastructure bill legislation, claiming it's socialism, and then begging for money from the bill for their constituents.

The President spoke at the Volvo facility in Hagerstown, MD today to explain the differences between the Republican party, that offers nothing but attacks, and the Democratic party that has been passing legislation to help all of America while creating jobs at a record pace with

very low unemployment.

The president warned Americans that if the GOP regains power in Congress, Republicans would target Social Security, Medicare and veterans' benefits for the chopping block.

Biden then turned to the hypocrisy that is MAGA.

"A report that came out on CNN that says 'Republicans call Biden infrastructure program Socialist' and then they ask for the money," Biden said.

"It goes through all of the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans who call it socialism and how they are asking," he said.

Biden then name checked several Republicans like Paul Gosar.

"He's written three separate letters to the administration asking for projects in his district. He says it enhanced the quality of life, boost the economy --voted against it and says it's all socialism," Biden mocked.

"Go down the list. Kentucky Andy Barr, 'the biggest socialist agenda,' three different projects he wants citing the importance of safety and growth in his district."

