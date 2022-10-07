When Did Americans Stop Caring About COVID-19?

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY DAN DAO / GETTY IMAGES
Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup.
Last month, President Biden said what many Americans have long been thinking: “The pandemic is over.” With vaccinations, broader immunity and better treatments, the death toll from this virus is nowhere near what it was at the peak of the pandemic, and many Americans are returning to their pre-pandemic ways of life. As we head into the cold, flu and, most likely, COVID-19 season, as well as into an election that is about basically everything but COVID-19, we wondered: When did Americans stop caring about the coronavirus?
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when public concern around the pandemic shifted for good, as there have been several inflection points. One way of seeing this is by looking at monthly surveys, like one from Axios/Ipsos that started in March 2020, to illustrate the crest and fall of Americans’ concerns around the pandemic. In the first three weeks of April 2020 — the thick of lockdown — just 19 percent of Americans said they had visited friends or relatives in the past week. That number has steadily risen over the two and a half years since, dipping occasionally when a new wave emerged. For example, an average of 62 percent of Americans said they visited friends or family during the summer of 2021, but that average dropped to 54 percent during the winter 2021 — the omicron-variant wave. And in the chart below, you can also see how the share of Americans who say they’re self-quarantining and wearing masks has declined, while the share who say they’ve returned to their pre-pandemic lives has increased:
One switch happened in June 2022, when the share of Americans who said they’d returned to their pre-pandemic lives rose higher than the percentage who said they still wore a mask outside the home at least sometimes. National survey data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center plots a similar course. In September 2021, 52 percent of Americans said they often or always wore a mask indoors when in contact with people outside their household, while just 11 percent said they never did. Those numbers plunged this year, with 27 percent of Americans in July 2022 saying they now never wore a mask, while just 11 percent said they always did. Likewise, in January 2022, 16 percent of Americans said their lives had already returned to their pre-pandemic normal, while 35 percent expected they were still more than a year away from that return. By July, 41 percent of Americans said their lives had returned to normal, and 19 percent said that normal was still a year away. Google trends also show that search interest in COVID-19 is at a pandemic low.5
We can also chart this shift in attention by looking at not just the poll responses but also the poll questions. In March 2021, half of all national polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight featured at least one COVID-19-related question. That share has slowly ticked down as other issues, such as inflation, have become more prevalent. Last month, just 14 percent of polls had at least one COVID-19 question, while 22 percent asked about inflation.
Starting in April 2021, you can see pollsters gradually asking more questions about other topics, while asking about COVID-19 less frequently. And largely, this tracks with Americans' views of what issues are most important to them. In April 2020, 45 percent of Americans named the COVID-19 pandemic as their top concern, according to Gallup. And in January this year, 20 percent of Americans said the pandemic was the biggest concern, while just 8 percent said the high cost of living or inflation. By March, a higher share of Americans named inflation (17 percent) as a top concern than the share who named the pandemic (3 percent). And inflation has remained steady, with around 17 percent of Americans saying it's their top concern since this past March and an average of 37 percent of Americans listing some kind of economic issue as their top concern in the same timeframe.
The ebbing concern around COVID-19 is also reflected in the apathy around receiving booster shots. Gone are the days of strategically logging into your local pharmacy’s website at midnight to secure a vaccine appointment, or driving hundreds of miles just to get a jab. While nearly 80 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, just under 49 percent of Americans had received their first booster shot, as of Sept. 28. And a September poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 51 percent of U.S. adults had heard “a little” or “nothing” about the new COVID-19 booster shot that is formulated to protect against the omicron variant. In that same survey, only 5 percent said they had gotten the updated booster, while 27 percent said they plan to get it “as soon as possible.”
And yet, as much as we all have been eager to get back to normal — and despite Biden’s proclamation — hundreds of Americans continue to die of COVID-19 every day, and many immunocompromised Americans report feeling abandoned by others’ more relaxed approach to the virus these days. So it’s clear that while most Americans think the pandemic is over, many don’t yet have the luxury of that thinking.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker,6 42.7 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 51.5 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of -8.8 points). At this time last week, 42.0 percent approved and 52.2 percent disapproved (a net approval rating of -10.2 points). One month ago, Biden had an approval rating of 43.0 percent and a disapproval rating of 52.8 percent, for a net approval rating of -9.8 points.
In our average of polls of the generic congressional ballot,7 Democrats currently lead Republicans by 1.0 point (45.3 percent to 44.3 percent). A week ago, Democrats led by 1.3 points (45.3 percent to 44.1 percent). At this time last month, voters preferred Democrats by 0.9 points (44.8 percent to 43.9 percent).
Mary Radcliffe contributed research.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/when-did-americans-stop-caring-about-covid-19/