Jesse Watters Proves Fox News Going Lowest To Elect Republicans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 16:34 Hits: 6

As the midterms near, Fox News has resorted to using the most heinous and vile attacks against Democratic candidates to help their beleaguered Republican candidates

C&L has been writing for some time that Fox News has given up all pretenses of being an actual cable news network and instead has embraced being the opposition research arm of the GOP.

In essence, they work for the MAGA cult.

Jesse Watters opened his program Wednesday doing his part for the cause.

"...Fetterman is pathetic. This is a guy who mooched off his parents until he was 50, dresses worse than a wrestling coach, and can't talk because he just had a stroke," Watters said. "And his policies are even worse than his appearance. He wants to ban oil and gas, release second-degree murderers from prison, and he is for castrating kindergartners."

"Plus, he is a liar," Watters added.

It's never about issues, but vile personal attacks.

Watters, like the rest of Fox News' prime time schedule, gets paid very well to exaggerate and lie in service of unqualified buffoons like Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker.

Republican candidates don't need to spend millions of dollars on political ads when they have a 24-hour cable network doing their dirty work for them.

There is no bottom to their heinous behavior.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/fox-news-doing-their-lowest-elect