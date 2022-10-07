Marco Rubio Signs Onto Bill Forcing Inflated Insulin Prices On Seniors

Articles

It's hard to imagine why Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is ahead even by just single digits of Democrat Val Demings. The Republican party has no new policies that help their constituents. Even while they scream about migrants crossing the border, they present no solutions.

Rubio, along with Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), came up with a bill to repeal drug pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. That's quite a platform to run on since, for example, 37.3 million Americans—about 1 in 10—have diabetes.

Lee, Lummis, Lankford and Rubio on this 2 page bill to repeal drug pricing provisions of IRAhttps://t.co/zpC0NlYI52 — Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) October 7, 2022

Republicans spent 12 years trying to repeal Obamacare without a viable alternative, so this isn't too shocking.

